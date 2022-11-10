Rain scare at Adelaide oval: What if IND vs ENG semi-final gets washed out?

What if IND vs ENG gets washed out?

There will be a reserve day for the game this time. Even if it does rain, there is very little possibility that the semi-final would be cancelled. If it is decided that at least five overs are not bowled for each side, the reserve day will come into play. If the reserve day is also cancelled, the team that finished higher in the standings will advance to the championship game. That would be India in this instance as they had won Group 2 while England placed second.