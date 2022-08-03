Rain shortage may dampen India’s battle against inflation - here’s why

Meanwhile, India's rice prices have increased, which reflects worries over production. Due to insufficient rain and increased demand from Bangladesh, prices of some types have jumped by more than 10% in the past two weeks in major growing states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to Mukesh Jain, a director of rice shipper Sponge Enterprises Pvt. According to him, free-on-board export pricing could increase to $400 per tonne by September from as much as $365 at the moment.