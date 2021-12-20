IMD Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region during 22 to 25 December. Light rainfall is also likely over Punjab on 24th December (Friday).

The department has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorm over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 21st to 24th December.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over the region on 22nd and 23rd December, it said.

In its latest update, the weather office said: "Under the influence of two Western Disturbance in quick succession, the 1st from 22nd and 2nd from 24th December, 2021, Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 22nd to 25th December. Light isolated rainfall is also likely over Punjab on 24th December, 2021.

The department said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and cold wave conditions at isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours.

“Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand during next 48 hours; over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours; over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 72 hours and very likely to abate thereafter," said the daily forecast.

According to the department, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over most parts of Northwest India (except Rajasthan), Central & East India and Maharashtra during next 2 days; rise by 3-5°C over Northwest India and by 2-4°C over Central & East India and Maharashtra thereafter.

