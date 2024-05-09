Rain soon in Mumbai? Here's what IMD prediction says
A weather influencer cited the latest forecast, saying that South Mumbai would receive more rain than Mumbai Suburbs ‘as the south & eastern parts of MMR will get more rain than the rest of MMR. Mumbai Coast is also more likely to get rains.’
Social media is abuzz with chances of rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai for the next five days. As netizens await a weekend full of showers as a respite from the scorching summer sun, let us see what the internet and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted for Mumbai.