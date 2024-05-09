A weather influencer cited the latest forecast, saying that South Mumbai would receive more rain than Mumbai Suburbs ‘as the south & eastern parts of MMR will get more rain than the rest of MMR. Mumbai Coast is also more likely to get rains.’

Social media is abuzz with chances of rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai for the next five days. As netizens await a weekend full of showers as a respite from the scorching summer sun, let us see what the internet and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted for Mumbai.

What did the weather bloggers online say: According to Mumbai Weather, a local weather blogger, several parts of Maharashtra will receive “pre-monsoon" rains from today (Thursday) onwards.

"From today onwards next few days many parts of Maharashtra will get pre monsoon rains and thunderstorms. Heaviest thunderstorms will be over Madhya Maharashtra, Ghats and South Konkan," the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Also read: ‘Heatwave is about to end’: IMD predicts respite from soaring temperatures, says ‘only Rajasthan will...’ However, Mumbai Rains, a self-claimed weather influencer, has predicted rain for Mumbai this weekend.

“Good news, Mumbaikars. Conditions now look more favourable over Mumbai & Maharashtra coast for moderate rains," Mumbai Rains posted on X.

The influencer also cited the latest forecast, saying that South Mumbai would receive more rain than Mumbai Suburbs "as the south & eastern parts of MMR will get more rain than the rest of MMR. Mumbai Coast is also more likely to get rains."

Also read: After driest April in 41 years, Bengaluru gets relief with intermittent rain; IMD issues yellow alert “Heavy rains will be in ghat & South Maharashtra, and Mumbai will also get some few rain showers," the post further read.

What did IMD say: The IMD inferred that the cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian sea and the adjoining Gujarat coast would cause light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada districts.

Also read: Heatwave in 2 states; showers and hailstorms in THESE states; Check IMD's weather update here However, for Mumbai, the IMD said the sky would be partly cloudy during the morning, becoming mainly clear in the afternoon.

“Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34 deg. C and 27 deg. C respectively," the IMD forecast read.

The IMD forecasted “no large change" in maximum temperature over Maharashtra during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-3 Deg C over interior parts of Maharashtra during next 3 days.



