Rain, storm hit traffic movement between Noida and Delhi

"The rain and the storm started around 5.15 pm and continued for 20-25 minutes. At one point in time, it seemed catastrophic. Trees in my neighbourhood got uprooted and planters kept in the open in my home got destroyed. At least three cars and house also got damaged in my neighbourhood. Thankfully there has been no report as yet of injury to anyone," Karan Kalia, a lawyer who lives in Noida’s Sector 41, said.