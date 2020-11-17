Parts of the national capital received rainfall in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rain, stronger winds help clean up Delhi's air, AQI in 'moderate' category

PTI

According to CPCB's mobile application SAMEER, the AQI was recorded in 'moderate' category at 171 in the evening, while it was 168 in the morning, much better than the city's AQI on Monday which stood at 221 in 'poor' category