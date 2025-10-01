Rain threat looms over Navami and Durga Puja celebrations; IMD issues alert for Kolkata

A puja that began on a dry note is expected to end under heavy rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Ashtami witnessed a brief spell of rain in the afternoon, but the Met office has predicted that the showers will intensify and spread from Navami night onwards.

The city is currently mostly cloudy with a temperature of 28°C and a RealFeel of 39°C. Winds are calm at 0 km/h, with gusts reaching 24 km/h. The air quality remains fair. Residents can expect a rather cloudy afternoon with occasional rain, with the day’s high touching 32°C. Tonight, overcast skies and widely separated thunderstorms are likely, with a low of 26°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple districts of West Bengal, with the downpour expected to peak on October 2 — the day of Dashami, which marks the climactic end of the Durga Puja celebrations.

Which areas are likely to be hit hard? Kolkata and its surrounding areas, already grappling with severe waterlogging from recent rains, are set for further disruption. The IMD predicts light to moderate rain or thunderstorms across most of South Bengal, with specific warnings of intense rainfall.

Several districts are on high alert. South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly could see heavy to very heavy rainfall, estimated between 7 cm and 20 cm. Kolkata, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum may receive heavy rain ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph in some parts of South Bengal, including East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.

Will North Bengal be affected too? The adverse weather is not limited to the southern districts. North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, as well as Dinajpur and Malda, is also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Dashami.

A devotee gestures as she worship on the second day of Hindu festival Durga Puja at a makeshift worship venue, in Kolkata.

How will the rain affect celebrations? Residents have been cautioned to prepare for significant disruptions, including waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, and traffic congestion, likely between October 2 and 4.

Videos of severe waterlogging in Kolkata and other regions before the Puja celebrations have already circulated widely on social media, highlighting the pre-existing challenges.