Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh today

Lucknow: Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely during the next two hours at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amethi, Raebareli, Pratapgarh districts and their adjoining areas.

Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amethi, Raebareli, Pratapgarh districts and their adjoining areas.

"Rain/thundershowers and lightning very likely during next three hours at isolated places over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amethi, Raebareli, Pratapgarh districts and their adjoining areas," IMD said in a tweet.

