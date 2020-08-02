Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh today
Motorists drive along a street during a monsoon rainfall.

Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST ANI

  • Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely during the next two hours at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh
  • Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, among others

Lucknow: Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely during the next two hours at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amethi, Raebareli, Pratapgarh districts and their adjoining areas.

"Rain/thundershowers and lightning very likely during next three hours at isolated places over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amethi, Raebareli, Pratapgarh districts and their adjoining areas," IMD said in a tweet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

