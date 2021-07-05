Rain, thundershowers to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meteorological department said today that rain and thundershowers will occur in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi."Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,"according to a statement from the IMD.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Rayalaseema,Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikalvery likely.

The weather bulletin further informs that thunderstorm/duststorm is very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan. Since strong winds (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Southwest Arabian sea fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry &Karikal, Kerala &Mahe, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha.

