Rain, thunderstorm alert in South India: IMD

There will be rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the next five days across various states in South India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. A cyclonic circulation is lying over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood in middle and upper tropospheric levels. Under its influence, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds will be very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next five days and over Karnataka during May 20-22, IMD added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}