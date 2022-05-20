Rain, thunderstorm alert in South India: IMD

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the IMD, a brief fresh heatwave was forecast throughout northwest and central India on May 19-20. It was predicted to lessen due to a wet spell over northwest India on May 22-24.
There will be rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the next five days across various states in South India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. A cyclonic circulation is lying over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood in middle and upper tropospheric levels. Under its influence, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds will be very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next five days and over Karnataka during May 20-22, IMD added.
Isolated heavy to very heavy falls over coastal and south interior Karnataka will take place on May 20, and there will be isolated heavy rainfall on May 21. Isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala will take place on May 20-22, IMD said.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds will be experienced over Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next five days. Significant reduction in rainfall activity over South Peninsular India will happen from May 21.
On May 19, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to be seen in Kerala, and coastal and south Karnataka for the next two days. The rains were expected to decrease substantially thereafter.
Assam, Meghalaya, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal may receive widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy amounts on May 19-21, according to the IMD, due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and neighbouring east India.
It was also reported that similar conditions would prevail in Sikkim till May 22. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Meghalaya on May 19-22. Northeast India will see a substantial reduction in rainfall from May 22 onwards, IMD said.
Further, isolated to scattered light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning and gusty winds are expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days, IMD reported on May 19.
