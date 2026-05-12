Rain, thunderstorm and dust storm hit parts of Delhi

Several parts of New Delhi received light rain on Tuesday, bringing relief from the heatwave conditions, with showers reported in parts of South Delhi and South West Delhi, according to IMD Nowcast.

The rainfall came hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for multiple districts in the national capital, warning residents of thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds over the next few hours.

The weather department said dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by light rain are likely to affect various parts of Delhi on Tuesday as well.

Yellow Alert Issued Across Delhi The IMD issued a yellow alert for New Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, East Delhi and Southeast Delhi districts.

According to the weather office, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected in several areas. Wind speeds could also reach up to 60 kmph at isolated places during intense weather activity.

A yellow alert issued by the IMD indicates “be updated” and advises residents to remain cautious and stay informed about changing weather conditions.

The change in weather brought temporary relief to residents after Delhi recorded a warm morning with temperatures staying above seasonal averages at several monitoring stations.

Delhi Records Above-Normal Minimum Temperatures Safdarjung, considered Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 degrees above the season’s normal.

Lodi Road logged a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal, while Ayanagar recorded 26.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above the seasonal average.

However, some areas recorded slightly cooler conditions. Ridge station registered a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees below normal, while Palam recorded 25.5 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal.

The IMD said the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Gusty Winds, Rain Bring Temporary Relief The rain and cloud cover brought respite from the uncomfortable weather conditions that had persisted across Delhi-NCR over the past few days.

Visuals from several parts of the city showed cloudy skies and light showers, while dust-laden winds were reported from some localities before rainfall activity intensified.

Weather officials have advised residents to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, especially while travelling or engaging in outdoor activities, as strong winds may affect visibility and traffic movement.

The IMD has also urged people to monitor official weather updates as conditions could change rapidly during the evening and night hours.

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Moderate’ Category On the air quality front, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 157 at 9 am on Monday, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reading placed the city’s air quality in the “moderate” category.

As per CPCB standards:

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”

51 to 100 is “satisfactory”

101 to 200 is “moderate”

201 to 300 is “poor”

301 to 400 is “very poor”

401 to 500 is categorised as “severe” While light rainfall and gusty winds can temporarily improve pollution levels by dispersing dust particles, experts note that sustained improvement in air quality depends on broader weather patterns and local emission levels.