Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again, disrupt road, air traffic

Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again, disrupt road, air traffic1 min read . 05:31 AM IST
- Delhi rains: The rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.
Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.
Heavy rains and thunderstorm on Monday brought much-needed respite to Delhiites from the lengthy spell of sweltering heat, but affected road and air traffic during the and disrupted power supply in many parts of the national capital.
Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature for the month of May since May 1, 2004 when the temperature stood at 16.7 degrees Celsius. The record for the lowest minimum temperature stands at 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on May 2, 1982.
The rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.
The rains also caused waterlogging and subsequent traffic snarls on various stretches, including ITO, DND Flyway, Narsinghpur-Jaipur Road and near AIIMS. Waterlogging was also reported from the Pul Prahladpur underpass, Narsinghpur on NH-48, Rao Tula Ram flyover in Vasant Vihar and other areas.
Various airlines like Indigo and Vistara also advised people to keep enough travel time in hand while commuting to airport.
"It's pouring in #Delhi. Flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport," IndiGo tweeted.
"#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted," Vistara said in a tweet.
"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," SpiceJet posted on the microblogging site.
The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.
Flights have been delayed in the national capital due to rain and thundershowers.
