The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during next 2 hours.

In its latest update, the weather department said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi (Ayanagar), Charki-Dadri, Yamunanagar, Manesar (Haryana).

In Uttar Pradesh, rain is likely in Sahaswan, Chandpur, Badayun, and Agra.

Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Nadbai, Deeg, Bayana, Mahwa, Mehndipur, Viratnagar, and Lachmangarh are also likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain.

On Saturday, the IMD predicted widespread rainfall over Northwest India during next 5 days. It also said heavy rainfall was very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 10th-13th July.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab during 10th-13th July; over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th July; over East Rajasthan during 10th-12th July.

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 11th and 12th and over Uttarakhand during 10th-12th July, 2021.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Central India (MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha) during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 10th and 11th July, 2021.

Due to further strengthening of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over Westcentral a adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th July;

enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India very likely to continue during next 5 days.

