Under the influence of the above systems; Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 11; Konkan and Goa on 12; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 11-15; Rayalaseema during 11th-13 and 15; north Interior Karnataka on 12; south interior Karnataka on 11th, 12 and 15; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 13 and 14 and Kerala and Mahe 15 October.

