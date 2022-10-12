Rain updates: Heavy rainfall alert for Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and two other states2 min read . 11:29 AM IST
- Rainfall alert: A cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining Haryana in lower tropospheric levels
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a forecast in which it said that a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days.
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a forecast in which it said that a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and Goa on 12; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-15; Rayalaseema during 11-13 and 15; north Interior Karnataka on 11 and 12; south interior Karnataka on 12 and 15; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 13 and 14 and Kerala and Mahe 15 October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and Goa on 12; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-15; Rayalaseema during 11-13 and 15; north Interior Karnataka on 11 and 12; south interior Karnataka on 12 and 15; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 13 and 14 and Kerala and Mahe 15 October.
A Western Disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along70°E to the north of 25°N. A cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining Haryana in lower tropospheric levels.
A Western Disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along70°E to the north of 25°N. A cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining Haryana in lower tropospheric levels.
A cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala in lower tropospheric levels and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to southwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.
A cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala in lower tropospheric levels and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to southwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.
A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels and is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 3-4 days.
A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels and is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 3-4 days.
Under the influence of the above systems; Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 11; Konkan and Goa on 12; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 11-15; Rayalaseema during 11th-13 and 15; north Interior Karnataka on 12; south interior Karnataka on 11th, 12 and 15; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 13 and 14 and Kerala and Mahe 15 October.
Under the influence of the above systems; Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 11; Konkan and Goa on 12; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 11-15; Rayalaseema during 11th-13 and 15; north Interior Karnataka on 12; south interior Karnataka on 11th, 12 and 15; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 13 and 14 and Kerala and Mahe 15 October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar on 11th & 12th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11 October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar on 11th & 12th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11 October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 11 and 12 October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and south Assam and Meghalaya on 11th October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 11 and 12 October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and south Assam and Meghalaya on 11th October.
Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 11 October.
Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 11 October.
The Met office warned on Tuesday of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of north Bengal and Sikkim as incessant downpour for the last two days affected normal life in the hills. Landslides were reported on the Siliguri-Gangtok highway and other places, disrupting traffic movement in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Himalayan state. The department issued a red warning of torrential rain for Sikkim and an orange warning of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till Wednesday.
The Met office warned on Tuesday of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of north Bengal and Sikkim as incessant downpour for the last two days affected normal life in the hills. Landslides were reported on the Siliguri-Gangtok highway and other places, disrupting traffic movement in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Himalayan state. The department issued a red warning of torrential rain for Sikkim and an orange warning of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till Wednesday.