Rain wreaks havoc in Pune, orange alert for two days, See IMD forecast

Heavy rainfall created havoc in Pune city and its adjoining areas on Sunday with waterlogging at 25 places, and trees falling at 10 places.
At 5.30 pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimeters and 55.5 millimeters of rainfall.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Heavy rainfall created havoc in Pune city and its adjoining areas on Sunday with waterlogging at 25 places, and trees falling at 10 places, said an official as quoted by news agency PTI. However, there have been no reports of any person getting injured.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall created havoc in Pune city and its adjoining areas on Sunday with waterlogging at 25 places, and trees falling at 10 places, said an official as quoted by news agency PTI. However, there have been no reports of any person getting injured.
"At 5.30 pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimeters and 55.5 millimeters of rainfall. We have also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat areas over the next two days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"At 5.30 pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimeters and 55.5 millimeters of rainfall. We have also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat areas over the next two days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"Various areas including Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T kawade Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed waterlogging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station, and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident," a fire brigade official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Various areas including Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T kawade Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed waterlogging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station, and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident," a fire brigade official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What IMD predicts about other states?
1) Depression over south Chhattisgarh about 190 km west-northwest of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 30 km south-southwest of Kanker (Chhattisgarh), 120 km northwest of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 220 km east of Chandrapur (Maharashtra).
What IMD predicts about other states?
1) Depression over south Chhattisgarh about 190 km west-northwest of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 30 km south-southwest of Kanker (Chhattisgarh), 120 km northwest of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 220 km east of Chandrapur (Maharashtra).
2) Heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm are expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa over the next 5 days.
2) Heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm are expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa over the next 5 days.
3) Maharashtra's ghat areas, Konkan, and Vidharbha will witness extreme rainfall between 11-16 September. Even Marathwada will receive good rainfall between 11-12 September.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) Maharashtra's ghat areas, Konkan, and Vidharbha will witness extreme rainfall between 11-16 September. Even Marathwada will receive good rainfall between 11-12 September.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) In the southern region, very heavy rainfall are likely over north interior Karnataka and Telangana on September 11, while widespread rainfall are expected over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 11-12 September.
4) In the southern region, very heavy rainfall are likely over north interior Karnataka and Telangana on September 11, while widespread rainfall are expected over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 11-12 September.
5) In the northern part, heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during next 5 days.