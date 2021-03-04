India received the sixth lowest rainfall in 120 years in February while the average temperatures hovered above the normal range, according to the weather department.

February, however, experienced pockets of heavy rains in few regions in south peninsular India, the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The actual observed average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during the winter months of January and February was 27.47ºC, 15.39ºC and 21.43ºC respectively, compared with the normal of 26.70ºC, 14.59ºC and 20.65ºC based on the period 1981-2010, the IMD said.

“Thus, the average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole were above normal by 0.77ºC, 0.80ºC and 0.78ºC respectively. The climatological data based on the period of 1981 to 2010 are used to calculate the normal and hence the anomaly," the ministry of earth sciences said in a statement.

The ministry said that the actual observed average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during February 2021 are 29.09ºC, 16.01ºC and 22.55ºC respectively, which are above normal.

“The average maximum and mean temperature over northwest India as a whole during February 2021 were 24.4ºC and 16.92ºC respectively. The maximum and mean temperatures over northwest India exceeded the normal during February (by 2.94ºC and 2.11ºC respectively, second warmest since 1901)," the ministry said.

Further, the latest winter season recorded rainfall of 27.8mm, 32% less than its long period average (LPA) of 40.8mm.

Rainfall over south peninsular India (56.1mm) during the season was the fourth highest since 1901 after 1901 (61 mm), 1986 (59.9 mm) and 1984 (59.2 mm).

“In the monthly Rainfall Scenario (01 to 28 February, 2021), rainfall over the country as a whole for the month of February 2021 shows that it has recorded 7.6mm which is 68% less than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 23.5 mm. Rainfall over All India during the month of February was sixth lowest since 1901," the ministry of earth sciences said.

