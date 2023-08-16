Rainfall activity to intensify in eastern India from Wednesday: IMD

New Delhi: Rainfall activity is set to intensify in eastern India starting Wednesday and in adjoining central India due to a potential low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

“Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands today and on Thursday; over Odisha until Saturday; over Jharkhand from is Wednesday and Friday; in West Bengal and Sikkim today and on Thursday. Isolated very heavy falls are also expected over Odisha on Thursday-Friday," the weather department said.

Today, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall may cover isolated places over Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, IMD added.

Light to moderate fairly to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Chhattisgarh between Thursday and Sunday; over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha over the weekend.

The monsoon trough, currently placed along the Himalayan foothills, is expected to shift south, affecting areas from Arunachal Pradesh to Tripura with heavy rain from Wednesday to Sunday. Uttarakhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also predicted to experience isolated heavy rainfall by the weekend, with hot conditions in Tamil Nadu.

IMD has forecast milder weather conditions in other parts of the country for the next four to five days.