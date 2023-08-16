Rainfall activity to intensify in eastern India from Wednesday: IMD

Rainfall activity to intensify in eastern India from Wednesday: IMD1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:52 PM IST
The monsoon trough, currently placed along the Himalayan foothills, is expected to shift south, affecting areas from Arunachal Pradesh to Tripura with heavy rain from Wednesday to Sunday
New Delhi: Rainfall activity is set to intensify in eastern India starting Wednesday and in adjoining central India due to a potential low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message