Rainfall activity to intensify in these states from tomorrow. IMD issues updates

The IMD has issued an orange alert for moderate rain in the capital on Friday, with the revival of the monsoon in northwest India. The precipitation is expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 32 degrees Celsius in three to four days. Delhi has recorded just 63.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm so far this month as the capital and the adjoining regions in northwest India had entered a “break monsoon" phase, the second this season, on August 10.