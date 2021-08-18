Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Rainfall activity to intensify in these states from tomorrow. IMD issues updates

Rainfall activity to intensify in these states from tomorrow. IMD issues updates

IMD forecast said enhanced rainfall activity over central and adjoining north peninsular India was likely during the next 3 days. (Satish Bate/HT)
2 min read . 02:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Widespread to heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat region, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 18 and 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted enhanced rainfall activity over central and adjoining north Peninsular India during next 2-3 days. It said widespread to heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat region, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 18 and 19; over Madhya Pradesh from 18 to 20; over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on 18 August.

The IMD has also predicted continuation of rainfall activity over Northeast India. According to the latest weather updates, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2 days. 

Decrease in intensity with likely occurrence of isolated heavy rainfall over the above regions during subsequent 3 days, the department said.

Increased rainfall activity is expected over Northwest India from tomorrow (Thursday, 19 August). Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 19 to 21 August; over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 August, 2021. 

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on 19 and 20 August. Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Bihar from 20 to 22 August. 

The IMD has issued an orange alert for moderate rain in the capital on Friday, with the revival of the monsoon in northwest India. The precipitation is expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 32 degrees Celsius in three to four days. Delhi has recorded just 63.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm so far this month as the capital and the adjoining regions in northwest India had entered a “break monsoon" phase, the second this season, on August 10.

The weather office has now forecast moderate to isolated heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi between August 19 and August 23 with the revival of the monsoon.

