Rainfall alert: IMD predicts heavy rain in THESE states in next 4-5 days. Check list here
Rainfall update: As hilly areas witnessed landslides and mudslides in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, intense waterlogging affected the normal life of people in several places, cutting across villages and towns.
As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the northern part of the state for today.
