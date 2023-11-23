As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, th e India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the northern part of the state for today.

As hilly areas witnessed landslides and mudslides in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, intense waterlogging affected the normal life of people in several places, cutting across villages and towns.

Continuous rains flooded several low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram, disrupting normal life and creating traffic snarls.

A fresh Western Disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper level trough extending upto Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th & 26th November. As a result, the above trough in in mid-latitude westerlies in middle & upper tropospheric levels will interact with lower level trough in easterlies. Due to this interaction:

1) Light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning is likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh during 24 -27; over Gujarat State on 25th & 26th November with maximum activity on 26 November, 2023. Thunderstorm & lightning accompanied with Hail at isolated places over south Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Marathwada on 26 November. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat Region on 26 November, 2023.

Light rainfall at isolated places also likely over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India during 26- 28 November. Thunderstorm & lightning accompanied with hail at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 27 November.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 25 November. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 26th November. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea around 27 November.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th–27 November, 2023.Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the same period. Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely over south Andaman Sea on 26th November; Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.

Rainfall distribution (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe; at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep; at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rainfall observed (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy fall recorded over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe.

Significant rainfall recorded (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): (in cm):Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Mettupalayam (dist Coimbatore) 37, Kil Kotagiri Estate (dist The Nilgiris) 24, Kadaladi (dist Ramanathapuram) 17, Kavundapadi (dist Erode), Valinokam (dist Ramanathapuram) 15 each, Vamban (dist Pudukkottai), Kozhiporvilai (dist Kanniyakumari), Ayikudi (dist Tenkasi), Coonoor (dist The Nilgiris) 13 each, Thuckalay (dist Kanniyakumari) 12; Kerala & Mahe: Thiruvananthapuram (dist Thiruvananthapuram) 15, Kunnathanam (dist Pathanamthitta) 15, Enadimangalam (dist Pathanamthitta) 13, Peermade (dist Idukki) 12.

Minimum Temperature Departures (as on 23-11-2023): Minimum temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana; at a few places over North Interior Karnataka; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; at many places over Konkan & Goa, East Madhya Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Odisha; at a few places over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh,Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Assam & Meghalaya, Saurashtra & Kutch, Bihar. They are below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and near normal over rest parts of the country. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 7.0°C is reported at Sikar (East Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.

Maximum Temperature : Maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch; at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh.

They were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at a few places over West Rajasthan and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; at isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and near normal over rest parts of the country. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 36.1°C was reported at HoNavar & Karwar (Coastal Karnataka).

Quoting weather reports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the rain is likely to continue under the influence of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Many areas of the state received intense rains on Wednesday night and continuous downpours are expected today and tomorrow afternoons, he said while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Wayanad, an outreach programme of the state government.

The water level in major rivers in Pathanamthitta, where a red alert was sounded by the India Meteorological Department, was rising due to continuous rains, authorities said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

NAVA More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.