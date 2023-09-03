IMD predicts rainfall in most states, except for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan until September 8.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in most Indian states for next two days. The recent episode of rainfall can put an ending to the short phase of dry spell in half of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, states like Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan and Delhi, will remain an exception. TheA weather agency has predicted dry weather and high temperature in these regions till September 8.

Notably, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures in states during the next five days. Here is day-wise weather forecast released by the IMD in its latest weather bulletin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather forecast of Sunday -Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

-Heavy rainfall is expected to be at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

-Many places will experience thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds. List of these places include Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather forecast for Monday -Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe.

-Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

-Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) will likely be experienced at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}