Rainfall alert! IMD predicts light showers in Delhi today, temperature expected to dip. Check full weather forecast here
India Meteorological Department predicts light rainfall in Delhi. Cloudy sky with rain expected. Air Quality Index remains 'poor' at 262. North India and northeastern states to experience rainfall and snowfall till Thursday.
Delhi Weather News: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall or drizzle in parts of the national capital today, February 21, Wednesday. The mercury settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message