 Rainfall alert! IMD predicts light showers in Delhi today, temperature expected to dip. Check full weather forecast here
Rainfall alert! IMD predicts light showers in Delhi today, temperature expected to dip. Check full weather forecast here
Rainfall alert! IMD predicts light showers in Delhi today, temperature expected to dip. Check full weather forecast here

 Livemint

India Meteorological Department predicts light rainfall in Delhi. Cloudy sky with rain expected. Air Quality Index remains 'poor' at 262. North India and northeastern states to experience rainfall and snowfall till Thursday.

Delhi likely to witness light rainfall today. (HT)Premium
Delhi likely to witness light rainfall today. (HT)

Delhi Weather News: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall or drizzle in parts of the national capital today, February 21, Wednesday. The mercury settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

A cloudy sky is expected in the city with a likelihood of rain during the day, as per the weather forecast, PTI reported. 

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'poor' category with a reading of 262 recorded at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Monday, the city witnessed late-night rain, leading to a marginal improvement in the air quality. Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far. In the corresponding month, last year, the capital recorded no rainy days.

Meanwhile, the weather office has also predicted that most of North India will experience rainfall and snowfall till Thursday (February 21 and 22). Additionally, northeastern states are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days, with a ‘yellow alert’ issued for potential hailstorms in several regions.

A western disturbance has formed, resulting in cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighboring areas of Punjab. Simultaneously, a separate meteorological condition involving high moisture from the Arabian Sea is expected to influence atmospheric conditions in northwest India.

In its bulletin, the weather agency has predicted that the Western Himalayan region can expect widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow and light to moderate rainfall and snowfall thereafter on February 22 and 23.

The IMD had predicted the possibility of heavy rains and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on February 20. These prevailing weather systems may bring hailstorms today (February 21) to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the possibility of Uttarakhand also witnessing hailstorm activity tomorrow.

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 11:23 AM IST
