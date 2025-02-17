Rainfall alert! IMD warns of heavy rains in 13 states over cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain warning for Northeast India. A cyclonic circulation is forming over the Bay of Bengal, potentially causing rain in Assam and neighbouring states.

IMD has warned of rainfall for the next seven days in the northeastern states due to a cyclonic wind area formed in Nagaland and nearby areas at 1.5 km above sea level. Hence, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall in Northeast India from February 15 to February 21.

Advertisement

Thunderstorms are expected in several Northeastern states on February 19. Heavy rain is also expected in Assam and Meghalaya. For the next seven days, light to moderate rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall and rain on Saturday and heavy rain was recorded in other parts on Saturday.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: IMD launches webpage for weather updates every 15 mins

According to IMD, a western disturbance has been developing in the mountains, increasing the chances of sporadic to light rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. A similar situation is expected in Uttarakhand on February 19-20.

Advertisement

From February 17 to 19, heavy rain is expected in Rajasthan, while Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rain from February 19 to February 20. On Saturday, rainfall was reported in parts of Punjab, giving relief to Rabi crop farmers in the state.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Highlights: Centre lifts GRAP IV restrictions as AQI improves

Meanwhile, temperatures have been rising in the plains of North India including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Hilly regions are recording rainfall and snowfall. The chances of rain have increased in several northeastern states, according to IMD.

Advertisement