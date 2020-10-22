The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday warned fishermen and merchant vessels in the Bay of Bengal, requesting them to move to the nearest harbor. According to the warning issued today, a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday warned fishermen and merchant vessels in the Bay of Bengal, requesting them to move to the nearest harbor. According to the warning issued today, a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours.

It further said that adverse weather was likely over West Bengal and the coast of Odisha.

It further said that adverse weather was likely over West Bengal and the coast of Odisha. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Taking to Twitter, the ICG wrote, "As per IMD, low-pressure areas over West Central BoB likely to intensify into depression next 24 hrs. Under its influence adverse weather likely over #WestBengal and #Odissa coast. #ICG Ships & aircraft continuously relaying adverse weather warning for fishermen and merchant vessels." A video of a personnel issuing the warning through an aircraft was attached along with the tweet.

The depression over the north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km south-south-east of Paradip, will likely cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast as a deep depression between Sagar Island and Khepupara by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau also issued red, orange and yellow warnings for the following districts:

22 October

Red warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the district of Puri

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj

23 October

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur and Jajpur