Rainfall alert in Odisha, Bengal: Coast guard warns fishermen of bad weather over Bay of Bengal1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
The weather bureau also issued red, orange and yellow warnings for a few districts
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday warned fishermen and merchant vessels in the Bay of Bengal, requesting them to move to the nearest harbor. According to the warning issued today, a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours.
It further said that adverse weather was likely over West Bengal and the coast of Odisha.
Taking to Twitter, the ICG wrote, "As per IMD, low-pressure areas over West Central BoB likely to intensify into depression next 24 hrs. Under its influence adverse weather likely over #WestBengal and #Odissa coast. #ICG Ships & aircraft continuously relaying adverse weather warning for fishermen and merchant vessels." A video of a personnel issuing the warning through an aircraft was attached along with the tweet.
The depression over the north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km south-south-east of Paradip, will likely cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast as a deep depression between Sagar Island and Khepupara by Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the weather bureau also issued red, orange and yellow warnings for the following districts:
22 October
Red warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore
Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the district of Puri
Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj
23 October
Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur and Jajpur
