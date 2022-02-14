Rainfall alert in these states for next 3 days. Check IMD forecast here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD has also predicted cold wave conditions in Odisha for the next 24 hours, meanwhile, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures is expected in North India in the next two days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that more rains are expected in a few states for the next couple of days under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance. Wet Spell is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days, the IMD said in its forecast.
Northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamilnadu in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated rainfall very likely over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands during next 3-4 days.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days with Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning on 16th-17th February 2022. Scattered rainfall also likely over Lakshadweep during next 3 days.
Rainfall and snowfall alert:
Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies along Long.65°E to the north of Lat.30°N; isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 14th to 16th February, 2022.
Under the influence of another Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region from 17th to 20th February 2022.