Rainfall alert in these states for next 3 days. Check IMD forecast here

Rainfall alert in these states for next 3 days. Check IMD forecast here

Isolated rainfall is very likely over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands during next 3-4 days.
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Livemint

  • IMD has also predicted cold wave conditions in Odisha for the next 24 hours, meanwhile, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures is expected in North India in the next two days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that more rains are expected in a few states for the next couple of days under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance. Wet Spell is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days, the IMD said in its forecast. 

The weather agency has also predicted cold wave conditions in Odisha for the next 24 hours, meanwhile, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures is expected in North India in the next two days. 

Rainfall warning: 

Northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamilnadu in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated rainfall very likely over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands during next 3-4 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days with Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning on 16th-17th February 2022. Scattered rainfall also likely over Lakshadweep during next 3 days.

Rainfall and snowfall alert:

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies along Long.65°E to the north of Lat.30°N; isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 14th to 16th February, 2022.

Under the influence of another Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region from 17th to 20th February 2022.

Cold wave alert:

Isolated cold wave conditions likely over Odisha during next 24 hours.

Temperatures likely to rise in these states: 

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of East India & Gujarat State during next 2 days and gradual rise by 2-4°C during subsequent 3 days.

