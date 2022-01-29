Rainfall alert in these states till 5 February. IMD forecast here

Rainfall alert in these states till 5 February. IMD forecast here2 min read . 02:25 PM IST
- Rainfall very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur, Mizoram-Tripura from 31 January to 2nd February
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in West Bengal, Assam and other states over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, cold wave and cold day conditions over Northwest and Central India are likely to abate from tomorrow.
Check the full forecast here:
Rainfall Forecast & Warnings:
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur, Mizoram-Tripura during 31 January to 2nd February, 2022.
Isolated light rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe during next 2 days and dry weather thereafter.
Light isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad during next 4 days and increase thereafter.
Surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days.
Under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance & its induced cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 02nd to 04th February. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 03rd February, 2022.
Under the influence of interaction between mid-tropospheric south-westerlies associated with the above Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal, Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 02nd to 04th February 2022.
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorms likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on 03rd & 04th and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 04th & 05th February, 2022.
Cold Wave, Fog and Cold Day Warning:
Gradual rise by 4-6°C in minimum temperatures till 03rd February and fall by 3-4°C thereafter very likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India
Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.
Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh & Odisha during next 2 days; over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Assam during next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter.
