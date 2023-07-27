The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on July 26 with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm of rainfall after receiving intense showers yesterday.
The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm of rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs), according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
The weather office said, “From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far."
Incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout the day, prompting the weather office to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon.
The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon and covers Mumbai city and suburban areas.
Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai has canceled all examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday across the city owing to heavy rains. The new date will the announced later, the university said.
Authorities also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department on Tuesday.
Last week, heavy rainfall also disrupted train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section, suburban traffic was closed as a safety precautionary measure for a brief period.
Maharashtra has seen a flood-like situation in various parts of its districts owing to incessant rainfall in the state. Villages near coastal areas have received warnings because of the high tide, the official said.
(With inputs from agencies)
