Amid a sweltering heatwave, the Indian metrological Department (IMD) has announced that certain places in and around national capital Delhi are slated to receive thunderstorm and rainfall in the next two hours.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

These areas include the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Lodhi Road, Connaught Place, ITO, Red Fort and NCR (Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad).

Check list of places set to receive rainfall

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas IGI Airport, Lodhi Road, Connaught Place, ITO, Red Fort and NCR (Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Pilakhuwa, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas, Sikandra Rao (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

Heatwave in India

The intensity and frequency of heat waves are going to increase in the future due to climate change and governments need to act now to prevent worse impacts on public health and food security, experts said on Thursday.

Heat waves claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India, according to a paper authored by M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S S Ray, R K Giri and A P Dimri.

Thirteen people died from heatstroke at a Maharashtra government award function in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, making it one of the highest death tolls from a single heatwave-related event in the country's history.

A study by University of Cambridge has shown that 90 percent of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" range of heatwave impacts.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)