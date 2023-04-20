Rainfall alert! THESE areas around Delhi to receive thunderstorms, showers in next 2 hours. Check list2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:37 PM IST
- Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.
Amid a sweltering heatwave, the Indian metrological Department (IMD) has announced that certain places in and around national capital Delhi are slated to receive thunderstorm and rainfall in the next two hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×