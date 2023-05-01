Rainfall brings relief from scorching temperatures in Delhi-NCR

Several parts of the national capital received a much-needed respite from the warm weather as rain lashed the region on Sunday evening.
Several parts of the national capital received a much-needed respite from the warm weather as rain lashed the region on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, which is six notches below the season's average.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, which is six notches below the season's average.
According to the weather office, thunderstorms with rain are expected during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather office, thunderstorms with rain are expected during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.
According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain in Delhi on Sunday caused the maximum temperature to drop to 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015.
According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain in Delhi on Sunday caused the maximum temperature to drop to 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorms very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India."
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorms very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India."
The temperature in Delhi on Saturday ranged from a low of 22.2 degrees Celsius to a high of 33.1 degrees Celsius.
The temperature in Delhi on Saturday ranged from a low of 22.2 degrees Celsius to a high of 33.1 degrees Celsius.
In April of this year, Delhi had milder temperatures compared to the scorching heat it experienced in the same month last year. The city received more rainfall and had below-average maximum temperatures, which was due to the frequent western disturbances in the region.
In April of this year, Delhi had milder temperatures compared to the scorching heat it experienced in the same month last year. The city received more rainfall and had below-average maximum temperatures, which was due to the frequent western disturbances in the region.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)