Rainfall creates havoc in India: Schools and colleges closed in THESE states till July 27 | Check list1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Several state governments, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Delhi-NCR, have declared the closure of schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall alerts issued by the IMD. The IMD has also issued a flash flood alert for coastal regions of Karnataka.
Several state governments have declared the closure of schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi-NCR, etc. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, and Mumbai on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×