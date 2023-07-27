Several state governments have declared the closure of schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi-NCR, etc. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, and Mumbai on Wednesday.

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a flash flood alert for the coastal regions of Karnataka. Following this, the government has reviewed the risk-prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the situation.

List of states where schools remained shut from July 26-27 due to heavy rainfall,

1) Maharashtra: India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issues 'red alert' for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Keeping this in mind, all schools and colleges – government and private – in Mumbai will remain shut on 27 July, the Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday.

2) Delhi-NCR: All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida were closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said. Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains yesterday, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

3) Telangana: In view of incessant rains, Telangana CM KC Rao has directed the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holidays for all educational institutions on the 26th and 27th of July.

4) Karnataka: Due to incessant rains, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on July 26.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued very heavy to extremely heavy rains alert in the South Indian States namely Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Telangana from 25-27 July and has predicted heavy rainfall in the state. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours forecasted from 25th to 27th July.

The weather department in its forecast has also said localised flooding is expected due to heavy rains. It has advised citizens to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and have also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures.