Rainfall in India above normal on July 7: Report

Rainfall in India above normal on July 7: Report2 min read . 03:33 PM IST
On July 7, rainfall in India remained 10% above normal at 9.1mm.
On July 7, rainfall in India remained 10% above normal at 9.1mm. Between July 1-7, rainfall in India was normal at 222.2mm, CNBC-TV18 reported.
As per India Meteorological Department (IDM) data on the rainfall recorded from 8:30 am of July 6 to 8:30 pm of July 7, nine states have received excess or large excess rainfall. The said states are Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Mizoram and Kerala.
During the same time period, six states/UTs remained rain-deficit. The states/UTs are Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. However, as of now, all states across the country have received some amount of rainfall.
In the meantime, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada should expect severe rainfall, according to the IMD. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, declared on July 7 that all essential safeguards had been taken after meeting with the appropriate district Deputy Commissioners.
Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "As per IMD, heavy rain is predicted in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. All necessary precautions have been taken after speaking to Deputy Commissioners."
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi, Bommai said.
He further said the instructions given to stop sea erosion, evacuate people living in low-lying places with common landslide occurrences and also to keep roads clear.
"Our teams are prepared with all equipment," he added.
On July 7, Kurma Rao M, the district's deputy commissioner, proclaimed a vacation for Anganwadi schools and institutions due to a red alert issued by IMD due to heavy rains in Udupi. Tourists and fishermen are advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.
Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha BC and Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K.V, Hassan DC R Girish also announced a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura in Karnataka.
Earlier on July 6, one person died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner said.
Three people have been rescued, out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital, he said.
As per Rishikesh Sonawane, Police Superintendent, Dakshina Kannada, the death toll has risen to 3 and one is under treatment.
(With ANI inputs)
