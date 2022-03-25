Rainfall likely in these states for the next 5 days. Check full IMD forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over south Haryana, west Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh on 28 and 29 March, said the IMD
Light to moderate isolated rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka for the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Light to moderate isolated rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka for the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
Further, under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south Peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels, isolated rainfall will also be seen in coastal Andhra Pradesh on 25 and 26 March, and over Telangana and Rayalaseema on 25 March.
Further, under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south Peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels, isolated rainfall will also be seen in coastal Andhra Pradesh on 25 and 26 March, and over Telangana and Rayalaseema on 25 March.
Isolated light to moderate thunderstorm/lightning activity is also very likely over Karnataka on 25 March, and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on 25 and 26 March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Isolated light to moderate thunderstorm/lightning activity is also very likely over Karnataka on 25 March, and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on 25 and 26 March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to this, the Met department also said that isolated heavy rainfall will be seen in south interior Karnataka and south Tamil Nadu on 25 March, and in Kerala and Mahe on 25, 26 March.
In addition to this, the Met department also said that isolated heavy rainfall will be seen in south interior Karnataka and south Tamil Nadu on 25 March, and in Kerala and Mahe on 25, 26 March.
Due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also receive fairly widespread/widespread rainfall on 25 and 26 March.
Due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also receive fairly widespread/widespread rainfall on 25 and 26 March.
Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds will be seen in Northeast India on 25 and 26 March, and isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds will be seen in Northeast India on 25 and 26 March, and isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD said that no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of Northwest India during next the 24 hours and it will rise by 2-4⁰C thereafter.
IMD said that no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of Northwest India during next the 24 hours and it will rise by 2-4⁰C thereafter.
Most parts of Central and south peninsular India will also not see a significant change in maximum temperatures for the next two days and rise by 2-4⁰C thereafter.
A rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C is very likely over Gujarat during the next three days, and no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Maharashtra during the next 48 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C is very likely over Gujarat during the next three days, and no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Maharashtra during the next 48 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over south Haryana, west Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh on 28 and 29 March.
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over south Haryana, west Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh on 28 and 29 March.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!