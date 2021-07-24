The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that rainfall activity was likely to increase over northwest India from tomorrow (Sunday, 25 July). Among the states that are likely to witness heavy rainfalls are Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The weather department has predicted widespread to very heavy rainfalls over Uttarakhand during 25th-28th July; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th July; and Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh on 27th and 28th July.

The IMD has also predicted extremely heavy rainfalls over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 27th and 28th July. According to the department, Gujarat is likely to witness an "active wet spell" till July 27.

Today, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana witnessed light to moderate rainfall. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday. It has issued an orange alert for the city for July 26.

The department has predicted rainfall and thundershowers at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with heavy downpour at isolated places in the western part.

Also, the weather department has issued heavy rain alert for 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh. It has predicted very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri.

In a statement, the IMD today said that further reduction in rainfall intensity was very likely along the west coast including Konkan, Goa and adjoining interior Maharashtra during next 24 hours.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast including Maharashtra on 24th July and isolated heavy falls thereafter," it said.

