"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) likely over Uttarakhand during July 25-28; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during July 26-28, and Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh on July 27 and 28," it said, adding isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28.