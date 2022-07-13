Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places occurred over Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places occurred over, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Vidarbha, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka. Catch live updates
13 Jul 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall
Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters
13 Jul 2022, 09:48 AM IST
Heavy rain causes landslide, inundates major roads in Odisha districts
At least 10 houses were damaged due to a landslide in Gajapati district while major roads in Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts had been inundated and damaged due to overnight downpour even as the IMD forecast heavy to very rainfall in nine southern Odisha districts in next 48 hours.
13 Jul 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Villages put on alert due to possible overflow of dams amid rains in Thane, Palghar
The administrations in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra have alerted villages near river banks, warning them of a possible overflow of dams, as catchment areas have received good rainfall over the last few days, officials said on Tuesday.
13 Jul 2022, 08:40 AM IST
IMD issues red alert for 5 districts, orange alert for Mumbai
Amidst the onset of torrential monsoons in the state, a red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next three days. A high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday amidst heavy rainfall.
13 Jul 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Six dead as heavy showers continue in Gujarat; 18,000 people evacuated
Heavy downpour covered more regions of Gujarat on Tuesday where six people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, while over 18,000 people were evacuated from the affected areas, officials said. The death toll in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1 has risen to 69.
13 Jul 2022, 08:38 AM IST
SUV swept away from flooded bridge, three dead, 3 missing in Maharashtra
Three residents of Madhya Pradesh died and as many others are missing after their vehicle was swept away from a flooded bridge in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased were residents of Betul district in MP.