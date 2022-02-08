Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Tuesday night till Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast.

“A western disturbance as cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood, with it axis at 3.1 km above mean sea level. The induced cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels," said the IMD.

“Under its influence, isolated light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours," it added.

The Met department went on to say that a fresh western disturbance as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies runs alongwith Long. 58°E to the north of Lat. 30°N. Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over west Rajasthan and neighbourhood by tonight.

This will cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on Wednesday. Further, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are expected to get isolated rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD has also warned that dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP, north Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days and over West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha during the next 24 hours.

Cold day conditions may be seen in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and it is likely to abate thereafter.

Most parts of northwest India will not see any significant change in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours, and a gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter.

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of central India during next 24 hours and fall by 2-4°C thereafter.

