Home >News >India >Rainfall, thunderstorm warning for Delhi, 3 states in next 2 hours, says IMD

Rainfall, thunderstorm warning for Delhi, 3 states in next 2 hours, says IMD

A man tries to protect himself with a drape during rains, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Livemint

  • The national capital's Rajpath area is already witnessing heavy rainfall with strong winds. As per the weather bureau, Delhi will witness thunderstorm with rainfall today and tomorrow

The weather office predicted thunderstorms coupled with light to moderate intensity rainfall in the next two hours across Delhi-NCR, parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department also said that gusty winds with a speed of 20-50 km/h would over these areas today.

The national capital's Rajpath area is already witnessing heavy rainfall with strong winds. As per the weather bureau, Delhi will witness thunderstorm with rainfall today and tomorrow.

There is a possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with very light rain and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, East, Southeast Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and adjoining areas."

The minimum temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 25%.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in July since 2012, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying there is "no chance" of monsoon reaching the city till 7 July.

The minimum temperature had settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

