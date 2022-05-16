Rainfall update: Southwest monsoon debuts over Andaman and Nicobar islands

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The moisture-laden winds signal the commencement of the four months long monsoon season that is also extremely crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy of India
NEW DELHI :
As severe climate change affects the peninsular south Asian country India, sigh of relief has been heaved upon the southern Andaman and Nicobar islands as the much awaited south west monsoon have advanced onto the island's climate system.
The moisture-laden South West monsoon winds signal the commencement of the four month long monsoon season that is also extremely crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy of India.
Indian Metrological Department (IMD) confirmed the onset of the monsoon on Andaman and Nicobar islands.
The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.
"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days," the IMD said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the weather department also pointed out that the presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring widespread rainfallin the next five days.
The weather office also said heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days. It said extremely heavy falls are also likely to occur over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Wednesday.
Last week, the weather office had said that southwest monsoon was expected to reach Kerala by 27 May, a good five days before the normal onset date of 1 June, under the favourable weather conditions triggered by remnants of Cyclone Asani.
