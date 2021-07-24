Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Delhi and NCR on Saturday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among the areas that are expected to receive showers include isolated places of north Delhi, southwest Delhi, south Delhi, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

The prediction comes even as the national capital saw a largely humid Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Further, the IMD has issued an orange alert for 26 July and forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of the speed of 30-40 km/hr.

Maharashtra forecast

A day after a landslide in Maharashtra's Satara, the IMD on Friday evening issued a fresh 'red alert' for the district, forecasting "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 hours.

Extremely heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places in the ghat sections of the Satara district, the IMD said.

The Met department also issued an 'orange alert' for Pune and Kolhapur districts. The region is being battered by incessant rains for the last two days.

Mumbai and Thane are likely to see only moderate showers on Saturday.

A total of 129 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in 48 hours, a senior state disaster management official said on Friday. The toll includes 38 deaths in a landslide in Talai village in coastal Raigad district's Mahad tehsil on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of ₹five lakh each to the kin of people who have died in landslides triggered by heavy rains in different parts of the state. The injured will be treated in hospitals at the government's expense, it said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in Raigad district and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. The situation is being closely monitored, he said.

Floods in Goa

Several parts of Goa, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in the north and Dharbandora in the south, are reeling under a flood-like situation, and a large number of houses were inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that PM Modi had called him to enquire about the prevailing situation and assured him of the Centre's full support and assistance to Goa.









