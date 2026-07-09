Rain-related havoc in Thane as 3 killed, 800 evacuated: Top updates

Monsoon-related incidents have claimed three lives and forced the evacuation of nearly 800 people across Thane district over the past week. In the latest weather-related incident, a lightning strike injured two people, officials said on Thursday, according to PTI.

Three dead, 11 injured this season The district administration, in an official release, said the fatalities include one person each from Thane city, Ambernath and Mira Bhayander, PTI reported. A total of 11 persons have sustained injuries in various rain-related accidents through the season, an official said.

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Lightning strike injures two in Murbad A lightning strike injured two persons, including a teenage girl, in Murbad taluka on Wednesday, tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said, as cited by PTI. Both were rushed to the Tokawde Primary Health Centre and are reported to be out of danger, he said.

Two boys missing after drowning incidents In separate incidents, two young boys drowned in a river and a nallah in Bhiwandi on 5 July and 6 July, respectively, PTI reported, with search operations to trace them still underway, officials said.

Separately, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the swollen Potgaon river in Murbad and has been sent for post-mortem, with police working to establish his identity, according to the report.

Nearly 800 evacuated, over 130 houses damaged Torrential downpours have caused widespread disruption, forcing emergency teams to rescue and shift 797 persons from 229 families to safer locations, PTI reported.

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The heavy rains have also severely damaged infrastructure, with 136 houses collapsing either partially or completely across the district.

Five huts, two poultry farms, one community hall and an Anganwadi centre have also been destroyed, officials said.

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Authorities avert flooding threat in Kalwa's Adarsh chawl According to PTI, authorities moved swiftly on Wednesday after hill torrents threatened to wash away the Adarsh Chawl locality in Kalwa, an official release said on Thursday. A spot inspection found that natural drainage channels and nallahs carrying stormwater down the hill had become severely choked with debris, forcing rainwater to overflow into nearby residential units, the release said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation immediately deployed personnel to clear the choked drains, effectively restoring the natural flow of the hill torrents and safely diverting the water into the main city drainage network, PTI reported.

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The district administration said no structural collapses occurred in the locality and that no loss of life or financial damage was reported.