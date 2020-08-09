Rains continue to lash Kerala; landslide toll touches 43

Normal life of people in low lying areas of Kottayam and Alappuzha has been affected with flood waters entering their homes. Low-lying areas in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts have been badly hit due to flooding. Hundreds of families have been shifted to relief camps from-low lying areas, including Kumarakom and Kuttanad regions of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, they said. Farming in Kuttanad 'Below Sea Level Farming System', the only such one in India practicing rice cultivation below sea level for the past two centuries, has been affected due to the breach of bunds due to floods, farmers of the area said.