Rains continue to lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert for today

Mumbai: Rains continue to lash Mumbai and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra for today. It has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai and Thane.

Heavy rainfall has triggered water logging in parts of Mumbai.

In Pune, as many as 40 people were rescued in the flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune district on Wednesday.

According to SDO, Baramati, Pune, 40 people safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district. In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued.

