The temperature in Delhi-NCR recorded a dip on Friday after many areas in the national capital witnessed rainfall and strong winds in the morning.

#WATCH: Delhi receives rainfall this morning. Visuals from near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/U6XPT3iIWS — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' in Delhi today.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above normal and the season's highest, the IMD said.

Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

