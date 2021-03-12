OPEN APP
Rains hit Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' today

The temperature in Delhi-NCR recorded a dip on Friday after many areas in the national capital witnessed rainfall and strong winds in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' in Delhi today.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above normal and the season's highest, the IMD said.

Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

