Rains hit Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' today

Rains hit Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' today1 min read . 08:28 AM IST
India Meteorological Department on Friday morning forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' in Delhi today.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Meteorological Department on Friday morning forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' in Delhi today.
The temperature in Delhi-NCR recorded a dip on Friday after many areas in the national capital witnessed rainfall and strong winds in the morning.
The temperature in Delhi-NCR recorded a dip on Friday after many areas in the national capital witnessed rainfall and strong winds in the morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning forecasts 'thunderstorm with hail' in Delhi today.
On Thursday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above normal and the season's highest, the IMD said.
Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.