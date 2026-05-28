Rains in Delhi-NCR soon? IMD's rain forecast comes as relief amid scorching heatwave

Delhi-NCR is bracing for a shift in weather conditions on Thursday, May 28, after days of a relentless heatwave with temperatures consistently hovering in the dangerous 44–46°C range.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will see a drop in temperature today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert forecasting thunderstorms and rain activity in Delhi on Thursday.

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Light to very light rain is expected during the afternoon and evening, accompanied by strong winds and squalls reaching speeds of 20-40 kmph, the weather agency said.

In its latest bulletin, it said, “Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky. Sustained strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph occasionally gusting to 40 kmph during the day.”

“A spell of very light/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during the evening/night,” it added.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain close to 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

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Delhi weather to drop sharply A more significant and sharp drop in mercury is anticipated on Friday, May 29. The IMD predicted the maximum temperature to plunge to approximately 36°C and the minimum to about 26°C, providing the first major relief from the mid-40s temperatures that have dominated the week.

Thunderstorms with rain are likely, along with winds blowing at 40-50 kmph, and there is also a possibility of lightning and squalls.

“Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/dust storm and gusty wind speed 60-70 kmph reaching 80 kmph during morning to forenoon,” the forecast read. “Another spell of very light rain to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph reaching 60 kmph during the afternoon to evening.”

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The rainy, thunderstorm-led conditions are expected to continue, with maximum temperatures likely staying within the comfortable range of 35°C to 36°C and minimum temperatures between 25°C and 26°C on May 30 and 31.

Also Read | Brief storm relief coming for north India. Then the heat returns

Relief in heatwave conditions Delhi, sweltering under heatwave-like conditions, will see a change in temperature from Thursday, which the weather agency has attributed partly to a fresh Western Disturbance.

This atmospheric system, which is likely to affect northwest India from May 28 onwards, often acts as a cooler counterbalance to the extreme summer heat of the plains and is expected to bring significant changes to the regional climate starting today.

“Relief in heatwave conditions over the region is likely due to a likely western disturbance along with a moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to the likely formation of a lower tropospheric east-west trough,” the IMD said.

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‘Take precautions…’: PM Modi Amid scorching temperatures being recorded across parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra took to X to urge people to exercise caution. “Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible…,” he wrote.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.