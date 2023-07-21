Rains in Maharashtra to start easing after Saturday, says IMD2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Heavy-to-very heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat on Friday and Saturday
New Delhi: Extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue in Maharashtra till Saturday and decrease thereafter, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Heavy-to-very heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat on Friday and Saturday.
