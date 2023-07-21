New Delhi: Extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue in Maharashtra till Saturday and decrease thereafter, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Heavy-to-very heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat on Friday and Saturday.

Maharashtra has been lashed by incessant rains this week, throwing normal life out of gear for many.

On Thursday, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Saurashtra, Kutch, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall was seen at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe.

The low-pressure now lies over south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining northwest and west central Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of this weather system, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur over Odisha today and on Tuesday, and isolated heavy rainfall is seen over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Monday.

As the monsoon trough is active and runs to the south of its normal position, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana during the next five days.

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over Telangana today and isolated very heavy rainfall may occur over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Sunday, North Interior Karnataka today and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Friday to Sunday; over Assam and Meghalaya till Tuesday and over Arunachal Pradesh during Sunday-Tuesday.

Similar weather conditions are expected over central India in the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh today.

IMD sees heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, north Haryana and Chandigarh today and on Saturday; over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan until Wednesday; over West Rajasthan today and on Monday; over Uttar Pradesh during Monday-Tuesday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is seen over Uttarakhand today; over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Saturday.