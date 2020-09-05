Rains lash Delhi; waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas

NEW DELHI : A thunderstorm barrelled through the national capital on Saturday evening, uprooting trees and bringing moderate rains that flooded low-lying areas.

Heavy waterlogging disrupted traffic movement on key roads.

Heavy waterlogging disrupted traffic movement on key roads.

Rains had been evading Delhi for the last few days, with the city recording just traces of rainfall in the first five days of September.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded nil rainfall till Saturday morning. Normally, the observatory records 28.8 mm precipitation during the period.

The Palam and Lodhi road weather stations have also reported a rain deficiency of 99 and 100 percent, respectively, this month.

Overall, the city has recorded 555.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 552.6 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to an India Meteorological Department data.

The capital had gauged 119.6 mm precipitation in August last year, and 206.5 mm in 2018. It recorded 152.2 mm and 122.1 mm rainfall in August 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The August rainfall in 2015 and 2014 stood at 195.4 mm and 139.1 mm. The rainfall in August 2013 was 321.4 mm.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

