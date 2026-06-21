Rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues orange alert in parts of Maharashtra; hot and humid conditions likely

After an unusually delayed onset of the southwest monsoon, parts of Mumbai received light to moderate showers on Sunday morning, offering some respite to people from the prevailing heat and humidity.

In its latest weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated favourable conditions for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of Maharashtra.

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"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh around 23rd June, 2026," the IMD stated on Sunday.

Also Read | Why is southwest monsoon on pause? Weather experts explain

Yellow and orange alert The IMD issued an orange alert in Yavatmal, Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

A yellow alert was issued in Mumbai, Nanded, Solapur, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

Also Read | Why is southwest monsoon on pause? Weather experts explain

Heat wave alert; hot and humid weather likley The weather department also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.

An alert for hot weather has been issued in Amravati, Akola and Wardha.

"Hot and Humid Conditions very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevails at isolated pockets in the districts of North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra," the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai posted on X.

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The monsoon reached South Konkan earlier this month, but its further advance has remained stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar recorded the highest rainfall of 24 mm between 6 am and 7 am, followed by Chembur Fire Station with 20 mm and Mankhurd Fire Station with 16 mm.

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During the subsequent hour, from 7 am to 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School recorded 25 mm rainfall each, the highest in the city. The G-South ward office in Lower Parel received 21 mm rainfall, while Worli Fire Station recorded 17 mm.

No major waterlogging or rain-related incidents were reported during the period, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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