Rains lash parts of Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert; monsoon to advance in UP in next 2-3 days

Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening, bringing relief from the scorching weather during the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The temperature in Delhi hovered around 39 degrees Celsius, as of 5:30 pm.

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Credit: IMD

Delhi has received 39.6 mm of rainfall so far this month against the normal of 48.3 mm, recording a deficit of 8.7 mm or 18 per cent below the long-period average, according to IMD data.

The capital witnessed contrasting rainfall trends during the pre-monsoon season. In April, Delhi recorded 30 mm of rainfall against the normal of 16.3 mm, an excess of about 84 per cent, due to pre-monsoon rains, PTI reported.

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However, rainfall fell below normal in May, with 17.6 mm recorded against the long-period average of 30.7 mm, a deficit of around 43 per cent.

The pattern was markedly different last year, as Delhi received only 0.7 mm of rainfall in April 2025 against the normal of 16.3 mm, a deficit of about 96 per cent.

Monsoon Update Monsoon is likely to reach Delhi during the first week of July rather than June 27, which is the expected onset, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet Weather, told PTI.

The IMD also said that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days; some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand during the subsequent 2-3 days.

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Also Read | Monsoon reaches Mumbai after a two-week delay

On June 24, 2026, the Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Maharashtra, and some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the IMD said.

The data show that, except for 2021, the southwest monsoon has generally reached Delhi between June 25 and June 30 over the last five years. "Monsoon generally reaches Delhi by around June 28, but this year it will be delayed. We do not know exactly when it will reach," an IMD official told PTI.

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According to IMD data, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on June 25 in 2020 and covered the entire country a day later on June 26. In 2021, the monsoon's advance over Delhi was delayed until July 13, the same day it covered the entire country.

Also Read | IMD says monsoon set to advance into key central and eastern states by 23 June

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 30, 2022 and covered the whole country by July 2. In 2023, it reached the national capital on June 25 and completed its advance over the country on July 2. In 2024, the monsoon advanced over Delhi on June 28, while the entire country came under its coverage on July 2.

Last year, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 29 and simultaneously covered the entire country on the same day.

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Mumbai weather Earlier, SkyMet predicted that in the next four to six hours, a “few spells of rain and thundershowers with strong winds and moderate lightning” are likely to occur over parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and adjoining districts.

The weather forecast agency also forecast on Wednesday that intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers with strong winds are likely to continue across Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban over the next 12–18 hours.

Why is monsoon progress slowing down? The southwest monsoon this year is prolonging by each day.

SkyMet explained that no major monsoon system has formed over the Bay of Bengal yet, keeping monsoon advancement sluggish across many parts of India. “Active typhoons Mekkhala and Higos over the western Pacific are disrupting favourable weather patterns,” it added.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Rains lash parts of Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert; monsoon to advance in UP in next 2-3 days