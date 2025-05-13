Rains lash parts of Delhi, brings respite from scorching heat; IMD issues yellow alert for north India, national capital

Delhi weather: Rains in parts of Delhi and National capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday brought relief from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for North India and the national capital.

“Thunderstorm/Lightning accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” said the IMD.

For national capital, the Regional Meteorological Department of the IMD has forecased, “Partly cloudy sky. Very light rain/ thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30- 40 kmph) temporarily reaching to 50 kmph during thunderstorm."

Meanwhile, IMD stated that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 02-04°C during next 03 days and no large change thereafter over the plains of northwest India.

Several social media users also took to X to share photos and videos of the rains.

IMD forecast

— Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed 30-50 kmph likely over Northeast India during next 5 days with gusty winds speed.

— Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura likely from 14th to 17th May.

— Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Meghalaya likely on May 13 and 14.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada from May 13 to17.

— Scattered to fairly light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal from May 13-17 and over Kerala & Mahe on 13 and 14.

Heat wave alert — Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand on May 14 and 15th; East Uttar Pradesh during May 14 to 19; West Uttar Pradesh from May 14 to 19 and West Rajasthan from May 15 and 17.